Edward "Ed" Duane Miner
Sanford—Edward "Old Timer" D. Miner, SSG, US Army (Ret.) of Sanford, North Carolina, died unexpectedly on March 10, 2019 at the age of 50.
Edward is survived by his parents, Richard Miner, SFC, US Army (Ret.) and Diana Miner; his wife, Karen Miner; his children, Stephany Miner, Brandon Conaty PFC, US Army, Keenan Conaty and Cody Conaty; his brothers, Roger Miner, William & wife, Krista, Miner and sister, Lori Miner; parents-in-law, Andrea and Fredric Simon and multiple nieces & nephews.
Edward was born on January 8, 1969 in Pacomia, California and is the oldest child of Diana and Richard Miner. Ed was an Eagle Scout, Class of 1985. He graduated from Mannheim American High School in 1987, and entered the military in 1989. In 1995 he married Karen, a Veterinarian Assistant.
Ed retired from the US Army in December 2017, after a rewarding 20-year career, with combat duty during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His last duty station was Fort Bragg, NC.
Ed was a devoted motorcyclist and a practical joker. He also liked woodworking and camping. Since January 2013, Ed was a proud member of the Iron Order International Motorcycle Club, with his membership entrusted to the Spring Lake, NC Chapter. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and club Brothers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home, 2226 Lillington Hwy, Spring Lake, NC.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Iron Order MC Spring Lake clubhouse.
If anyone wishes to send flowers, the family request the colors be red, white and blue, or White & Black.
Any memorial donations should be sent to The VFW Post 4542 in Spring Lake, NC. in memory of Edward Miner, SSG US Army (Ret). Ed was a VFW member since returning from Desert Storm in 1991.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019