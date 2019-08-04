|
Edward Earl Faircloth Sr.
Fayetteville—Edward Earl "Pete" Faircloth Sr., 81, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Edward was a lifetime resident of Fayetteville and member of Camp Ground United Methodist Church. He was a 1956 graduate of Seventy First High School and served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960. In 1960 he married Anne Mae Butner of Raeford. Edward was employed in Civil Service at Fort Bragg where he retired in 1995, he served as Scout Master of the Boy Scouts for numerous years and was a Mason with the Fort Bragg 667 Lodge.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Camp Ground United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Mae Butner Faircloth; parents, Ammie Marsh "Pete" Faircloth and Eleanor "Leona" Stephens Faircloth; brother and his wife, Marshall and Maybell Faircloth; sister, Carolyn Deloris Faircloth Bigler and brother-in-law, James Smith.
Surviving are his sister, Evelyn Faircloth Smith; brother-in-law, George Bigler; sons, Edward Earl Faircloth Jr. and wife Kirsten, Richard Thomas Faircloth and fiancé' Lisa Park; daughters, Deborah Ann Faircloth Danis and husband Jim, Carolyn Inez Faircloth Sablan and fiancé' Jay Edwards; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301. Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019