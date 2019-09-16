|
Edward "Ed" Edwards
Sanford—Edward "Ed" Emanuel Edwards of Carolina Lakes in Sanford, NC passed away on September 12, 2019 surrounded by his family at UNC Chapel Hill.
He was born to the late John and Eleanor Schultz Edwards on September 22, 1945 and is preceded in death by two brothers.
Ed leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Lucretia Marconi Edwards; one son, Jesse Edwards; one granddaughter, Jessica Edwards and many nieces and nephews.
Ed graduated from Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical College Nursing Program and was most recently employed by FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. In his spare time, he was an avid collector of trains, loved bowling and playing cards. He was also a professional barefoot water skier and belonged to the Professional Water Skiers Association. He will be greatly missed by the Carolina Lakes Community, where he had a parade named after him, the annual "Ed Edwards Parade."
There will be a memorial service in his honor at Trinity Lutheran Church, 525 Carthage Street, Sanford, NC on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the luncheon immediately following the service.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street #800, Miami Florida 33131, or to Community Home care and Hospice, 1836 Doctors Drive, Sanford, NC 27330, or any hospice care team of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019