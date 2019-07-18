Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Praise Fellowship Church of God
Fayetteville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Praise Fellowship Church of God
514 Adam St.
Fayetteville, NC
View Map

Edward Lee Wallace


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Lee Wallace Obituary
Edward Lee Wallace
Fayetteville—Edward Lee Wallace, 74, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, July 16 at his home.
Edward was a tool and die maker for Black and Decker and Purolator and was a member of Praise Fellowship Church of God.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Annice; Daughter, Joy Wallace; sons, Rev. Randy Wallace and wife April of Washington, NC, and Rev. Dale Wallace and wife Amy of Coats, NC; sister, Betty Walton and husband Bobby of Fayetteville; and brother, Boyd Wallace and wife Cathy of Gray, TN; two grand-children, Benjamin and Ezekiel Wallace; and a host of nieces, nephews, and church family.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2 pm to 3 pm at Praise Fellowship Church of God. The Funeral service will follow at 3pm at the church. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Praise Fellowship Church of God, 514 Adam St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now