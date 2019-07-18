Edward Lee Wallace

Fayetteville—Edward Lee Wallace, 74, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, July 16 at his home.

Edward was a tool and die maker for Black and Decker and Purolator and was a member of Praise Fellowship Church of God.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Annice; Daughter, Joy Wallace; sons, Rev. Randy Wallace and wife April of Washington, NC, and Rev. Dale Wallace and wife Amy of Coats, NC; sister, Betty Walton and husband Bobby of Fayetteville; and brother, Boyd Wallace and wife Cathy of Gray, TN; two grand-children, Benjamin and Ezekiel Wallace; and a host of nieces, nephews, and church family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2 pm to 3 pm at Praise Fellowship Church of God. The Funeral service will follow at 3pm at the church. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Praise Fellowship Church of God, 514 Adam St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.

Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 18 to July 19, 2019