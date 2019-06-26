|
|
Edward Robert Bennett Sr.
Raeford—Retired Army MSG Edward Robert Bennett Sr., age 72 of 147 Spring Valley Drive, Raeford departed this life Sunday, June 23rd. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 AM Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial: Monday July 1st at 10:00 AM in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing: Friday, June 28th 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. The family will receive friends at the home. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Edna Bennett; children, Edward Bennett Jr., Preston Chaplin, Sonya Bennett-Jordan; siblings Isaiah Smith and Priscilla Smith; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 26 to June 28, 2019