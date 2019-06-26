Home

POWERED BY

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
Ft. Bragg, NC
View Map

Edward Robert Bennett Sr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Robert Bennett Sr. Obituary
Edward Robert Bennett Sr.
Raeford—Retired Army MSG Edward Robert Bennett Sr., age 72 of 147 Spring Valley Drive, Raeford departed this life Sunday, June 23rd. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 AM Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial: Monday July 1st at 10:00 AM in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing: Friday, June 28th 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. The family will receive friends at the home. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Edna Bennett; children, Edward Bennett Jr., Preston Chaplin, Sonya Bennett-Jordan; siblings Isaiah Smith and Priscilla Smith; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 26 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now