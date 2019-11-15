|
Edward S. Cook, Jr.
Fayetteville—Edward Starr Cook, Jr., 93, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at home with his loving family at his side.
On May 26, 1926, Ed was born in Fayetteville to the late Mae and Edward Cook, Sr. He was preceded in death by his son, Edward "Ted" S. Cook, III and sister, Katherine Cook Bramble.
He was a lifelong resident of Fayetteville who proudly served in the Navy during WWII. Ed returned home and became a surveyor. Later in life, he developed the Woodbridge Subdivision where many of his friends and family still live sharing his love of nature and woodlands. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where he generously served in many capacities. Ed was a man of honor and integrity who will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish Ed's memory is his wife Amy Dale Campbell Cook; daughters, Marie Higginbotham and husband Jack, Dale Swanner and husband Jerry; grandchildren, John Higginbotham and wife Sarah, Edward Higginbotham and wife Alicia, James Higginbotham, Meredith Higginbotham, William Higginbotham, Chloe Higginbotham, Amy Shaw and husband Dustin, Joseph Swanner, Samuel Swanner; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1pm on Monday, November 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at 11:30am at Cross Creek Cemetery, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to First Presbyterian Church, 102 Ann Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019