Edward W. "Ed" Taylor
Raleigh— Edward "Ed" Taylor, 91, passed June 26, 2020. Graveside on Tues, June 30 at 11 a.m., Clinton Cemetery with Dr. Ed McLeod officating. Royal-Hall Funeral Home of Clinton.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.