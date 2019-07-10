|
Edwin Brian Whitehead, Jr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Edwin Brian Whitehead Jr., age 49 of Fayetteville departed this life Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was an employee at Kelly Springfield.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July, 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: daughter, Billye Whitehead; siblings, Chris Whitehead (Jewel), Jason Smith, Jimmy Smith, Jamie Smith and Christy Kincaid and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
The family will receive friends at the home of Chris and Jewel Whitehead 1721 Real Quiet Place, Hope Mills.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 10 to July 11, 2019