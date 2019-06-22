Home

Edwin Holmes Jr.

Edwin Holmes Jr. Obituary
Edwin Holmes, Jr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Edwin Holmes Jr., 85, of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Faye of the home; one son, Edwin Myron Holmes of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Crystalle Harmon, A.J. Nelson, Remington Clifton, and Sabreena Tackett; and three great grandchildren.
Edwin owned and operated Ed's Barber Shop for over 35 years and was a US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War.
Edwin was loved by his family and had many friends. He will be greatly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 with Rev. Tom Counts officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 22 to June 23, 2019
