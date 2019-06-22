|
|
Edwin Holmes, Jr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Edwin Holmes Jr., 85, of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Faye of the home; one son, Edwin Myron Holmes of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Crystalle Harmon, A.J. Nelson, Remington Clifton, and Sabreena Tackett; and three great grandchildren.
Edwin owned and operated Ed's Barber Shop for over 35 years and was a US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War.
Edwin was loved by his family and had many friends. He will be greatly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 with Rev. Tom Counts officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 22 to June 23, 2019