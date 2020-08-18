Edwin Mitchell Adams
Fayetteville—Edwin Mitchell Adams, 82 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Mitchell was born on April 21, 1938 in Richmond County the only child of the late Norman Lee Adams and Margaret McIntyre Adams.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Robbins Adams; daughter, Kathy Adams Swanson and husband George "Sonny" Swanson, Jr. and granddaughter, Madison Swanson.
A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12 noon in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at 3 pm at the Jones Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ellerbe, NC.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com