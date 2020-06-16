Edwin Newsome
Fayetteville— Edwin Deforest Newsome, 81, passed June 12, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 12 noon at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters in Raeford. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7pm.Burial: Mt Calvary Church Cemetery, Fayetteville. Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.