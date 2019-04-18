|
Reverend Edwin Odell Peterson
Garland —Reverend Edwin Odell Peterson 77 of 8040 NC Hwy. 210 West, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Evergreen Baptist Church 9626 NC Hwy. 210 West, Autryville, by the Rev. Richard Smith, Rev. Charles Davis, Rev. Raeford Carter Jr., and Rev. David Bays. Burial will follow in the Peterson Family Cemetery.
Reverend Peterson is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Peterson, two sons, Edwin O. Peterson Jr. wife Tina of Smithfield, Steven C. Peterson wife Angie of Garland, two grandchildren, Emily Peterson of Smithfield, Craig Peterson of Garland, Special sister-in-law, Barbara J. Johnson of Garland, Brother, Howell Peterson of Charlotte, Sister, Betty Jones husband, Wayne of Lincolnton, several nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland. www.carterfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019