Eileen Brandt

Fayetteville, NC—Eileen Anita Brandt, 99, of Fayetteville, NC and formerly of Montpelier, OH passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her daughter's home. She had been in failing health for a couple of years and at the time of her passing she was under the care of Pruitt Hospice (such lovely women)
Eileen was the daughter of Mark and Elsie (Kaufman) Bordner. She graduated from Montpelier High School and took a year of music classes at Defiance College.
She married Richard Allen Mettler on August 2, 1941 and they had four children; Carl Dean, Beverly Ann, Cheryl Ann and Roy Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Elsie Bordner; brother Vincent Bordner; first husband, Richard Mettler; second husband, Robert Brandt; son, Carl Mettler; and son-in-law, Homer Lee Garrett.
Eileen has been active in painting china for over 60 years and loved crocheting afghans for everyone she knew. She was known to be adventurous, riding from state to state on the back of a motorcycle, and very feisty. Eileen was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, NC and formerly St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Montpelier.
Surviving are her children, Beverly A. (David L.) Norris of Fayetteville, NC, Roy A. (Christine) Mettler of Kissimmee, FL, Cheryl A. Garrett of Tucson, AZ; daughter-in-law, Iva Lee Mettler of Auburn, IN; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Reverend Ric Dye to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Those wishing to attend services are encouraged to abide by the state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen's memory to St. Matthew's UMC 202 Hope Mills Rd Fayetteville, NC 28304. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com
