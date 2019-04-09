|
Eileen T. McGoey
Summit, N.J.—Eileen T. McGoey of Summit, NJ formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 72.
Eileen was born in the Bronx, NY to Mary (nee Morgan) and Anthony Flaherty. As an Army wife Eileen and her family moved to different cities and countries throughout her husband's deployments before settling in Fayetteville, NC. She later moved to Summit, NJ. Eileen was a kindhearted person who was devoted to her family and friends. Eileen was employed as a Government Services Employee prior to her retirement.
Eileen is survived by her loving children, Christine Meany and her husband Drew and Kevin McGoey and his wife Teresa. She was the dear sister of: Sr., Margret Flaherty, Patricia Hickey and her husband Brian and Catherine Danielson and her husband Bill. Eileen was the cherished grandmother of: Cate, Addison and Michael. She was predeceased by her beloved Husband Kevin McGoey in 2004.
A funeral mass will be offered at a later date with interment to follow at Arlington National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial. Please visit https://www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com/ for additional information and to send condolences.
In lieu of flowers donations in Eileen's memory may be made to by visiting https://www.michaeljfox.org/
