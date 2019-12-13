|
Elaine King Langley
Belmont—Elaine King Langley, 72, of Belmont, NC passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Sampson County, Ms. Langley was the daughter of the late Eddis Ray King, Sr. and Lillie Eleanor Smith King.
Elaine worked at Duke University for forty-one years and was an avid Duke fan. She attended Union High School and Western Carolina University. Elaine loved to play golf, read, vacation in Beech Mountain, and spend time with her family.
Ms. Langley is survived by her loving sons, James Howard Langley, Jr., Jeffrey Thomas Langley and wife, Kari Huber Langley of Belmont, NC; siblings, Eddis Ray King, Jr. of Clinton, NC; Donna King Britt of Wilmington, NC; Linda King Watkins of Durham, NC; Michael Roy King of Corbett, Oregon; Teresa King Lamb of Alexander City, AL; Stanley Wayne King of Folsom, LA; and two grandchildren Andrew James Langley and Matthew William Langley.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Howard Langley, Sr., and brother Perry Steven King.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2019 at Ingold Baptist Church in her hometown of Ingold, NC.
Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 www.komen.org or Duke Cancer Institute www.dukecancerinstitute.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019