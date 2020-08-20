Elaine Parnell AveritteFayetteville—Elaine Parnell Averitte passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dana A. Seals.She is survived by her three sons, Daniel W. Averitte of Fayetteville, NC., Harold S. Averitte of Stedman, NC., and David E. Averitte of Hope Mills, NC.; brother, William A. Parnell of Grays Creek, NC; and three grandsons.A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at Green Springs Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM.