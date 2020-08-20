1/
Elaine Parnell Averitte
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Parnell Averitte
Fayetteville—Elaine Parnell Averitte passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dana A. Seals.
She is survived by her three sons, Daniel W. Averitte of Fayetteville, NC., Harold S. Averitte of Stedman, NC., and David E. Averitte of Hope Mills, NC.; brother, William A. Parnell of Grays Creek, NC; and three grandsons.
A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at Green Springs Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Green Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved