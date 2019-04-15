|
Elba M. Faircloth, Sr.
Westwego, LA—Elba Maxton Faircloth Sr., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 94 at St. Anthony's Nursing Home in Metairie LA while in his sleep.
Elba is survived by his 2 sons: Elba Maxton Faircloth Jr., Adrian Coy Faircloth; 5 grandchildren: Troy, John, Rhonda, Shane and Chiara Faircloth; 4 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elba Blanco Faircloth; 6 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Elba was born on June 20, 1924 in Sampson County NC, to Arthur and Repsie Faircloth. Elba was raised and worked on a farm as a young man. He volunteered for the Army Air Corp from 1944 thru 1945. After the war, he worked in the textile industry for 45 years. Elba was a devoted husband and father, who enjoyed being with family, the outdoors, and carpentry work. He will be greatly missed, loved and remembered by family, friends and all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a service starting at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019