Elbert Franklin Lennon Jr.

Elbert Franklin Lennon Jr. Obituary
Elbert Franklin Lennon, Jr.
Fayetteville — Elbert Franklin Lennon, Jr., 83, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 18, 1935, in Wilmington, to the late Elbert and Kathleen Lennon, Sr. Elbert was an Elementary School Principal for 25 years and then he was self employed at E. F. Lennon Business Forms. He served as President of the Elizabethtown Rotary Club from 1974-1975 and was President of the North Fayetteville Exchange Club from 1992 to 1993.
Elbert leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Lynda; daughter, Luanne Fanelli of Raleigh; son, Forrest Lennon and wife, Melissa of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Kaylee Fanelli, Josie Fanelli, Nicolas Fanelli, Jason Sherwood and wife Caitlyn, Scott Sherwood; and siblings, Betty Burgess of Sun City Center, FL, Lura Grimes of Smithfield, and Daniel Lennon and wife, Teresa of Hampstead.
The family will welcome friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Northwood Temple Church. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. John Hedgepeth.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 20, 2019
