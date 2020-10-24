1/1
Eldridge R. "Boat" Barefoot
1929 - 2020
Spring Lake—Eldridge Rudolph "Boat" Barefoot, Sr., 91, of Spring Lake, NC passed away in his residence on Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Boat was born on April 29, 1929. He was an avid farmer, gardener, and raised corn, water melons and sweet potatoes. He loved sharing the items he grew with family and friends, and gave away more than he sold. He was a hard worker, loved his family and always protected them. He was a very generous man, never met a stranger, always inviting neighbors and friends to visit and enjoy a home-cooked meal. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and always put the Lord first in his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hector and Katie Stewart Barefoot; brothers, Ernest Barefoot, Martin "Buddy" Barefoot, Garland Barefoot; and sisters, Elizabeth Harrell and Lenora Sharpe.
He is survived by his wife, Sallie Holley Barefoot; son, Eldridge R. Barefoot, Jr. and wife Ruth; granddaughter, Tara Roberts and husband Mickey; great-grandchildren, Cole and Caroline; sister, Geneva Massengill; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Harnett Devotional Gardens in Dunn, North Carolina, with Pastor John Chapman officiating.
His family would like to thank all family and friends who helped, prayed, and visited him during his illness.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 1972 Bethel Baptist Road, Spring Lake, NC 28390. Condolences may be made online at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com. Cremation services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Harnett Devotional Gardens
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
