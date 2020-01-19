Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Eleanor Ann Coody


1940 - 2020
Eleanor Ann Coody Obituary
Eleanor Ann Coody
Fayetteville—Eleanor Ann Coody, 79, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Eleanor was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a lifelong Entrepreneur with TypeTech.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Coody, and her son, Kevin C. Coody.
She is survived by her daughter Karin Coody-Britt (Joseph); her grandchildren Sierra Coody-Atkinson, Christian Coody, and 4 others; and 9 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:45 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home Chapel following the visitation.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
