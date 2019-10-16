Home

Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Christian Assembly
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Christian Assembly

Eleanor Florence Brown

Eleanor Florence Brown Obituary
Eleanor Florence Brown
Fayetteville—Mrs. Eleanor Florence McPherson Brown age 77 of Fayetteville departed this life Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Bethel Christian Assembly. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing Friday, October 25, 2019 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: children, Cedric Brown(Bobette), Sherman Brown(Erica),and Marsena Graves; siblings, Roosevelt McPherson(Carrie), Rosa Greene(Willie), Helen Cole, and Maggie Blount, six grandchildren, and three grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
