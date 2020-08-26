Eleanor "Ellie" Hair Weaver
Fayetteville—Eleanor "Ellie" Hair Weaver, 85, died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23 with her family present. Eleanor Jean George was born on May 10, 1935 in Dunbar, PA to Frederick and Elizabeth Collins George, the middle of three children. Her family moved to East Liverpool, OH when she was young and she graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1953. Ellie trained as a registered nurse at Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing, which was affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh, where she received one of Jonas Salk's first polio vaccines. Ellie loved city life and loved to travel. Prior to starting her nursing career, she took time to see the world as a flight attendant and model for Eastern Airlines, living first in Manhattan and then in Miami, FL. In 1959, she settled in Greensboro, NC as a surgical nurse and met her future husband Glenn Hair, a surgical intern at UNC, while they were working together in the operating room. After they married, Ellie and Glenn moved to Chapel Hill, NC, where she worked as a pediatric nurse. Glenn and Ellie subsequently found their home in Fayetteville, NC where they reared three children, Amy, Allen, and Ed, and made the wonderful friendships that enriched her life for the past 50 years. As a registered nurse, she worked in Fayetteville for many years with Ob-Gyn physicians and saw the need to revamp hospital linen services, which she did for National Linen.
Ellie was a woman of many talents. As a young girl, she danced at Carnegie Hall, and was a talented pianist. She had artistic flare and was an entrepreneur, designing and creating a custom line of clothing, Originelles, which she enjoyed doing for many years. She also excelled at sales, representing national clothing lines, including Doncaster and Carlisle. Ellie has a long history of service, beginning with the Junior Service League in Chapel Hill, NC and continuing with work in a variety of charities in Fayetteville, often in collaboration with her Snyder church family. The church was central to Ellie's life; she served as a teaching leader with the Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for several years, in addition to her other charitable work.
She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Jim George, her husband Glenn of 48 years, and her youngest son, Ed. Following the passing of her first husband Glenn, Ellie was blessed to find true love a second time with her devoted husband, Dr. Roy Weaver, who remained steadfastly by her side since they married in 2013.
Ellie is survived by her husband, Roy; her sister, Lynnette Burnett of East Liverpool, OH; her children, Dr. Amy Tucker of Syracuse, NY; Allen (Tracy) Hair of Cedar Creek, NC; her grandchildren Alexandra (Vaughn) Stewart of Derwood, MD; David "Chip" Caraway of Charlottesville, VA; Ashley Ritchey of Fayetteville, NC; Jared Traylor of Wilmington, NC; her great-grandchildren, Vivian Ritchey and little Finn Stewart; her faithful friends Ola Mae Howard and Joanne Copeland; and the many dear friends in Fayetteville who are family as well.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to Ellie's dedicated health care team, in particular to her physicians of longstanding, Dr. Toni Meeks and Dr. Sajjad Malick, and to her providers from Community Home Care and Hospice, especially, Uju Umerah and Denise Wooden.
In light of COVID-19, there will be a small family service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Samaritan Center, 215 North State Street, Syracuse, NY 13203; Operation InAsMuch, 531 Hillsborough St, Fayetteville, NC 28301; or Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmont Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com
.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.