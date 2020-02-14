|
Eleanor Jackson Newton
Wilmington—Eleanor Jackson Newton of Wilmington, North Carolina, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Haven Nursing Facility on the Davis Health Care Campus in Porter's Neck of Wilmington. Eleanor was born in Sampson County on November 7, 1926, to Henry Alpheus Jackson and Ethel Lockamy Jackson. Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband of forty-two years, Bill T. Newton, her parents, and her brother Samuel Jackson. Eleanor was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family and friends dearly and enjoyed traveling whenever possible. After marrying she made Fayetteville her home and became a devoted member of Galatia Presbyterian Church for more than fifty years where she attended Sunday school, worship services, and Circle Number Two meetings. Eleanor loved cooking and shared that talent with anyone who was sick or bereaved or just in need of comfort. She is survived by her daughter Donna Newton Hickman and her husband Eric Hickman. The funeral service will be on Monday, February 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Galatia Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetary. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
The family is very appreciative of the love and care given to Eleanor by her caregivers of the Davis Community and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Memorials may be made to Galatia Presbyterian Church, 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina, 28304.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020