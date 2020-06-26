Eleanor Kimble Barefoot
Fayetteville— Eleanor Barefoot, 87, passed June 26, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial: Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.