|
|
Eleanor Payne Graham
Formerly of Fayetteville—Eleanor Shore Payne Graham, age 81, died Monday, November 11, 2019. Eleanor was born in Winston Salem, NC to the late Juanita Shore Payne and William Jefferson Payne. She was a graduate of RJ Reynolds High School and Greensboro College. She was a retired teacher from the Fort Bragg unified school district in Fort Bragg NC. She is survived by children, Lynn Graham Lucas (Todd), Lyle Graham (Tricia) and Scott Graham. Grandchildren, Jordan Tyler Hutson and Becca Jean Smith. Sister Martha Rivers Payne Fletcher (Jim). Niece Kathy Fletcher Rodgers and Nephew Steve Fletcher. Also her very special cousin Mary Margaret Link (Stan). A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16 at 2PM at Forsyth Memorial Park 3771 Yadkinville Rd. Winston Salem, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Mausoleum chapel. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Graham family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019