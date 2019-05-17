|
Elgie Beard Odom
Erwin, NC —Elgie Beard Odom, age 61 of Erwin, NC died Thursday Evening, May 16, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Mrs. Odom was born on March 24, 1958 in Harnett County the daughter of the late Hazel Beard and Anna Parker Beard and is preceded in death by a brother, Paul Jackson and sisters, Lena Barefoot, Vernell Miller & Mary "Frances" Nunnery.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a homemaker.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 19 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Beasley officiating. Burial will follow in Erwin Memorial Park.
She is survived by: Her husband: Michael Odom of the home.
Sons: Michael Odom & (wife) Jennifer of Erwin, NC; David Odom of Erwin, NC; Paul Odom & (wife) Jessica of Erwin, NC; Joseph Odom & (wife) April of Erwin, NC.
Grandchildren: Jessica Lynn Odom, Jeorgia Leigh Odom, Hazel Leigh Odom, Michael River Odom, Lillie May Odom, Matthew Odom, Caleb Odom, Nathan Odom, Courtney Parker, Aiden Nathaniel Odom, Emma Nicole Odom, Elizabeth Ann Odom, Dustin Lee Odom, Abigail June Odom & Jackson Reid Odom.
Great Grandchild: Jeremiah Michael Odom
Sisters: Annie "Mildred" Blackmon, Michelle Wheeler, Betty Price, Helen Jackson, Jennifer Faye Thomas & Janice Evans
The family will receive friends Saturday Evening from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 17 to May 18, 2019