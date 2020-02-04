|
|
Elisabeth Geneva Zeilman
Fayetteville—Elisabeth "Lisa" Zeilman, 87, passed peacefully on February 1, 2020. A friend to all with a big heart, well known for her German cooking, especially pizza. She will be missed by many.
Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Zeilman and her son, Leonard Hoppmann.
She is survived by her son, Fred Zeilman; daughter, Andrea Monaco and husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Linda Hoppmann; granddaughter, Tina Purdham and husband, Jimmy and great granddaughter, Allison Purdham.
A memorial service will be held at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Lloyd E. Blevins III. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 3:15 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UNC Cardiology Fund for Excellence, UNC Health Foundation, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Donations should be made in memory of Elisabeth Zeilman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020