Elizabeth Ann (Teena) Hooks

Elizabeth Ann (Teena) Hooks Obituary
Elizabeth (Teena) Ann Hooks
Parkton — Teena Hooks, 77, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Alex "Chip" Britt (Lori), Chuck Britt, Randy Hooks (Laura), and Jason Hooks (Laura), and her daughter, Paula Clubb (David). Teena also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Hooks. The service for Teena Hooks will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 10-11 a.m.. The burial will be immediately following the service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
