Elizabeth Ann Sosniak


1943 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Sosniak Obituary
Elizabeth Ann niak
Fayetteville—Elizabeth Ann niak, 76, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Keating; her two sons, Tink McComis and Anthony Walker and her daughter, Heather McComis.
Elizabeth is survived by her three daughters, Katrina Feeney and husband John, Frances McComis, and Kimberly Orr; her two sons, Wayne Walker and wife Lorraine and William Walker; one brother, Daniel Keating, and several grand, great, and great great grandchildren.
Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at Rogers and Breece Chapel.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
