Elizabeth C. Robinson
Fayetteville—Elizabeth Carole Dowd Robinson was born in Manhattan, New York, on January 14, 1946, to the Late Ora C. Hoskins-Dowd and Charles S. Dowd. She transitioned this life on March 25, 2020. In 1971, she married Andrew Levi Robinson Jr. (Deceased) and to this union four lovely daughters were born, Andrea Ora Robinson (deceased), Dr. Nicole Rene' Robinson, Shayla Vene' Robinson, and Dr. Leah Elizabeth Robinson. Elizabeth loved investing in our children. She was hired by the Public Schools of Robeson County as a reading teacher. In 1978, she was promoted to Assistant Principal and in 1984; she would become the first female and African American principal at Parkton School. Elizabeth later served as principal at Red Springs Middle School in 1988, where she remained until she retired in 2004. She is survived by her three daughters; Dr. Nicole R. Robinson of Philadelphia, PA, Shayla V. Robinson of Durham, NC and Dr. Leah E. Robinson of Ann Arbor, MI. Her grandson Andrew Robinson-Mitchell of Durham, NC. Two Brothers Cecil B. Dowd and Barre N. Dowd, and her beloved puppy, Shadow. Mom, "We love you. Though we say, Farewell, we know we will see you again." Memorial Services will be announced.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020