Elizabeth Cameron Sykes
Las Vegas, Nevada — Ms. Elizabeth Cameron Sykes, 31 formerly of Eastover, passed away Monday March 4, 2019 at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church, 2165 Middle Road, Eastover, North Carolina with the Reverend David Beck officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary prior to the service.
Elizabeth was born November 28, 1987 in Cumberland County and was a 2006 graduate of Cape Fear High School and a 2016 graduate of the Art Institute of Las Vegas with a Degree in Interior Design. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marvin and Mary Yarborough.
She is survived by her parents, Ken and Denise Sykes; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Claire Sykes; Uncles and Aunts, Bruce and Kathy Sykes, Freddie and Kathy Yarborough; and cousins, Cameron Yarborough and Keleigh Sykes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Salem United Methodist Church, 3947 Dunn Road, Eastover, NC 28312.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019