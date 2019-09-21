|
|
Elizabeth "Ann" Hagelberger
Fayetteville—Ann was the middle daughter of Samuel Dawson and Sallie Williams Jackson. She grew up in Scotland County, NC and moved to Fayetteville to teach. She graduated from Laurel Hill School, East Carolina University and earned her Master's in Education at Fayetteville State University.
Ann began teaching in Cumberland County in 1960 and retired in 2001. After retirement, Ann began volunteering at Cape Fear Hospital and became very involved in that endeavor, winning the Volunteer of the Year award in 2006.
Ann was very devoted to her church and work but that devotion was most apparent in her love for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Nancy J Shelley. She is survived by her daughter, Cameron Gamble, grandson Jackson Gamble and sister Sara Thomas of Richmond VA.
Memorials can be made to St. Paul's-in-the-Pines Episcopal Church, 1800 St Paul Ave, Fayetteville NC 2830
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019