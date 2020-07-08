1/
Elizabeth Jessup Hall
Stedman—Mrs. Elizabeth Jessup Hall, 78 passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Stedman Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Friday at the church prior to the service.
She taught Sunday School for over 50 years at several churches. She was also a former director of WMU and was a member of Stedman Baptist Church.
She loved working in her flower gardens and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David Currie Jessup and Clara Culbreth Jessup; and her siblings, CB Jessup, Johnny Jessup, Clara Jessup, Mary Spell, Ann Howell and Barbara Hobbs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Roy G. Hall of the home; daughters, Rebecca Weller & husband, Ralph of Stedman and Sarah Hall also of Stedman; son, William Hall & wife, Janet of Conway, SC; brother, James Jessup & wife, Clarese of Roseboro; 7 grandchildren, Breanna Cloud, Justin Hall, Cameron Phipps, Matthew Hall, Tristan Weller, Noah Phipps and Savannah Phipps; and 2 great-grandchildren, Avery Claire Phipps and Cooper Hall.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
