Elizabeth Joanna "Betty" Johnson
Fayetteville—Elizabeth Joanna "Betty" Johnson, 76, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home.
Betty was born September 12, 1943 in Suffolk County, New York to the late Anna and John Larock.
She was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
A private family committal service will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with Father Jack Kelly, officiating.
Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Alfred Johnson; daughter, Lisa Armstrong and husband John; son, Russell J. Johnson and wife Crystal; brothers, Harold and John Larock; grandchildren, Allen Hill, John Hill, Zoe Armstrong, and Brady Johnson.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
