Elizabeth Kel Coker Betancourt
Fayetteville—Elizabeth Kel Coker Betancourt, 60, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in her home.
Kel graduated from Douglas Byrd High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She was a teacher's assistant in the computer lab at Reid Ross Classical School in Cumberland County. She previously worked at several elementary schools in Cumberland County. Students always affectionately referred to her as "Ms. B."
She is the daughter of William K. Coker, Sr. (deceased) and Virginia Riley Coker. She is survived by her beloved daughter Brooke Betancourt, her mother Virginia, her brother Bill, his wife Kelly and their son Liam.
The family will receive friends for a small remembrance gathering on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to one of the following charities:
The American Lupus Foundation: www.lupus.org
Project Racing Home: https://getagrey.com/
