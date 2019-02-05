Home

Elizabeth Justesen
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hood Memorial Christian Church

Elizabeth Massengill Justesen


1922 - 2019
Elizabeth Massengill Justesen

Dunn — Elizabeth Massengill Justesen, 96, of Dunn, died January 29, 2019, at Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh, after a brief illness. She was the widow of Wayne Q. Justesen, a longtime Fayetteville businessman, and helped him manage Bragg Office Supply, Inc., in the 1970s and 1980s.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth J. (Bryan) VanNortwick of Raleigh, and son, Benjamin R. (Margaret) Justesen II, of Alexandria, Va., both formerly of Fayetteville; one sister, Mrs. Tootsie (Dick) Taylor of Waco, Texas; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four nieces, and six nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hood Memorial Christian Church, 300 E. Cumberland St., Dunn, N.C. 28334. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the church in her name. Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funerals and Cremations of Dunn.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
