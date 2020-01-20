Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Elizabeth McDonald Melvin

Elizabeth McDonald Melvin Obituary
Elizabeth McDonald Melvin
Melvin—Mrs. Elizabeth McDonald Melvin 91, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Sunday January 19, 2020.
She was born in Sanford, NC to the late Howard Normant McDonald and Sarah Hamilton McDonald.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Geddie Melvin.
She is survived by two daughters Kay Melvin Boone and Anne Melvin Tucker; one brother Sam McDonald; one granddaughter; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Melinda Ivey officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society 3927 Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
