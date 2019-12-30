|
|
Elizabeth McPherson
Burlington—Elizabeth "Lib" Parker McPherson, 90, formerly of Yanceyville, NC died on December 21, 2019 at Coble Health Center in Burlington. Lib was born on April 29, 1929 to the late Kirk and Betty Parker in Hoke County, NC. She graduated from Hoke County High where she was the school paper editor and valedictorian of her class. In 1951 she earned a B.S. in Home Economics with a concentration in Nutrition from WCUNC (now UNCG). During her college years, she was a leader in Westminster Fellowship (Presbyterian Campus Ministry), and the Collegiate 4-H Club. Throughout her life, Lib was an avid supporter of the UNCG Alumni Association, and was awarded the Alumni of Distinction Award in 2013.
In 1952, she married Mebane native Thomas R. McPherson (1929-2008) whom she met at a party of the NCSU and WCUNC Collegiate 4-H Clubs. After his service in the Korean War, they lived in Mebane. In 1964, they moved to Yanceyville where they raised their family and lived until 2008.
Lib became the first supervisor of School Nutrition Programs in Caswell County Schools in 1966. She sought opportunities to make a difference for nutrition for school children and this led to her election as president of NC School Nutrition Association (SNA). In 1992, the NC Senate recognized her contributions to benefit child nutrition. She served as SNA Southeast Regional Director, and then later at the national level, she served as SNA Treasurer, Vice-chair, President, and finally SNA Foundation President.
Of particular significance to Lib's commitment to nutrition and hunger is her service as Chair on Orange Presbytery's Hunger Ministry committee. In this role, she was a representative for a Board meeting in the Christian Health Center (CHC) in Mbujimayi, Zaire (now the Congo). In 1990, Lib received Food Management magazine's Humanitarian Service Award, a national award given to a Nutrition and Food Service professional for volunteer initiatives to end hunger.
Lib served as the Youth Education Director at Mebane Presbyterian Church, and later at Yanceyville Presbyterian Church as a Bible teacher, Elder, Clerk of Session, and as Commissioner to meetings of Orange and Salem Presbyteries. In 1996, she represented Salem Presbytery for the annual meeting of the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church USA.
In the early 1980's, Lib's family restored the historic Woodside in Milton, NC and operated a country inn. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Properties. This led to Lib's involvement with the Thomas Day Education Project (TDEP), and the Caswell County Historical Association where she served as president.
Lib dedicated her life to service to her family, her church, her community, and her world. Her leadership skills, her amazing memory and love of learning, her strong faith and unwavering optimism, and her love of people enabled her to seize each day as an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people both near and far.
Lib is survived by her children and their spouses, Tom and Kathy McPherson, Davis McPherson and Lise Wurzbacher, and Elizabeth and Mike Mollica; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, D.B. Parker, sister-in-law Ellen K. Parker; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Yanceyville Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00am with burial in the church cemetery, and a reception to follow.
Memorials may be made to Bread for the World (www.bread.org).
Harrelson Funeral Services of Yanceyville, NC is privileged to be serving the McPherson family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019