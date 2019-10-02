|
|
Elizabeth "Lib" Melvin
Charlotte—Mrs. Elizabeth "Lib" Melvin, 98, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Fayetteville, NC died peacefully on September 29, 2019 at Atrium Mercy Hospital in Charlotte.
She was born May 18, 1921 in Rockfish Township, the daughter of the late Manley and Lula King Grooms. Mrs. Melvin was preceded in death by her husband Robert C. "RC" Melvin, brothers Roy, Nash, Howard, Paul, Murray, Charles and Gene Grooms and sister Ada Jones.
Mrs. Melvin was a long time member of First Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC. She served on many committees and cherished her friends from church and the Fayetteville area.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Hewat, Charlotte, NC, grandchildren Andrew Hewat and fiance, Nancy Li, Thornton, CO, Elizabeth Hewat, Flagstaff, AZ, and Robert Hewat and wife Daniella, Flagstaff, AZ, great-grandsons, Benjamin and Landon and great-granddaughters, Lily, Nadia and Isabelle. Mrs. Melvin is also survived by a brother, Stacy Grooms and sisters, Lucile Black, Ernestine Cox, Joyce Coleman and Sue Cain.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Reverend Ed Beddingfield and Reverend Robert James will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019