Elizabeth Rigel JonesFayetteville—Elizabeth Rigel Jones, 88, departed this earth to be with her Lord to be reunited with her family. She was born on June 11, 1932 in Limestone County, Alabama.Her deceased family included her mother Daisy Rigel Eddy and her father Samuel Edward Rigel. She was the 13th child in the family. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, 5 sisters, and a number of nieces and nephews.Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband James Jones of 67 years; a son Carlton Jones and his wife Linda; 3 grandsons Andrew, Benjamin, and Joshua; 8 Great-grandchildren; a sister, Mildred Weaver Garnett, and some close nieces and nephews.Elizabeth retired from Cumberland County Schools in 1995. She was very active in her church, Vaughn Memorial Presbyterian, having served as an organist, pianist, and choir director for over 50 years. She was also active as Presbyterian Women as Moderator for a number of years.The service for Elizabeth will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1 PM at Reeves Funeral Home Chapel with a burial in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be Friday 11-1 PM at Reeves Funeral Home.