Elizabeth Seago
Raeford—Mrs. Elizabeth (Lib) Baker Gibson Seago of Raeford went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst on Monday June 8, 2020 at the age of 87.
Mrs. Seago was born in Hoke County, November 18, 1932 to the late Governor Vance Baker and Bertie Brown Baker. She was preceded in death by her brother Daniel E. Baker and a sister Edith Baker Crowder. She was a lifetime active member of the Raeford Presbyterian Church and a member of the Raeford Garden Club. She retired from Burlington Industries after 45 year in 2
She is survived by two sons, Van Gibson of Raeford and Danny Gibson and his wife Jennie of Raeford , four grandchildren, Beth Gibson Peedin and her husband Jeff, Johnny Gibson, Kimberly Gibson Brock and her husband Jason and Will Gibson; four great grandchildren, Jillian Peedin, Grayson Brock, Harper Brock and Ava Gibson.
A visitation will be held from 10;00 am until 10:50 am on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the John C. Ropp Fellowship Hall.
Funeral service will at 11:00 am at the Raeford Presbyterian Church with QRE Herman Autry officiating.
Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Raeford Presbyterian Church, Building fund, P.O. Box 1570, Raeford, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.