Elizabeth Tew
Stella—Elizabeth Kay Tew, 62, of Stella, NC passed away at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Delaware, Ohio and raised in Hope Mills, NC, Kay was the daughter of the late Ray and Catherine Terry of Hope Mills, NC. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Danny Terry of Hope Mills and her son, Ricky Jackson of Hope Mills.
Kay is survived by her husband, Johnny Tew of Stella, NC; children, Joe Hamilton and wife Crystal of Rocky Mount, NC, Becky Deasy and husband Bobby of Charlotte, NC and Chad Tew and wife Kerry of Southern Pines, NC; siblings Jerry Terry and wife Sandra of Stella, NC, Phil Terry and wife Sheila of Peletier, NC, and Billy Terry of Hope Mills, NC; 3 grandchildren, Drake and Jade of Rocky Mount, NC, and Caleb of Charlotte, NC.
Kay was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid gardener, taking particular pride in her beautiful array of flowers. She was also an incredibly talented crafter and cook. She had a very generous heart and loved to share her many gifts with those around her.
The family will hold a private graveside service in Hope Mills, NC. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her honor to the Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill, a charity that was very near and dear to her heart.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 8 to July 9, 2019