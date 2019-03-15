|
|
Ella (Shuler) Davis
Fayetteville—Ms. Ella Shuler Davis of Fayetteville, transitioned from this earth on March 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. She was retired from the City of Fayetteville as a Community Resource Coordinator. She was active in her church community an she enjoyed people. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends
Survivors are her daughter, Lisa Daniels and husband Johnny, and granddaughter Ziana Daniels; two brothers and two sisters.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 until 12:00 on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 400 Campbell Ave, Fayetteville.
A memorial service will begin at 12:00 noon.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019