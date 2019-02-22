|
Ella Emogene Sinclair "Emmy" Huff
Raeford—An angel came to earth when Emogene was born. She was the daughter of Neill F. and Gertrude Riley Sinclair in the Ashley Heights community of Hoke County on September 11, 1925. She attended Hoke County High School and Women's College, now UNCG. She married D.R. Huff, Jr. (Junior), her high school sweetheart, and raised five sons in the Ashley Heights community. She was a lifetime member of Shiloh Presbyterian Church near McCain and was always active in the church. After Junior's death she moved to Raeford to live among friends and family where she was socially active and constantly on the move.
She was an ideal mother and her family stayed close. She loved her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She rarely had anything negative to say about anything or anyone and her positive attitude defined her. Her social calendar was remarkably full with family, activities and friends.
She led a long, full and happy life to the end. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neil F. and Gertrude Sinclair, her husband, Junior and her sister, Verna McCracken. She leaves behind her sister, Mildred Maxwell, son Ralph and wife Linda, son Ronnie and wife Charlotte, son Randy and wife Kathy, son Ricky, son Rusty. Grandchildren Brooke Johnson, Josh Huff, Molly Alderman, Lauren Merceron, Riley Huff and Ashley Huff. Great grandchildren Hardy and Emmy Johnson, Wells, Baker and Sally Alderman.
A Celebration of life and Memorial will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Shiloh Presbyterian Church with Reverends Rufus McLean and Sanders Read officiating, directed by Crumpler Funeral Home in Raeford.
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, Emogene requests that any donations be made to Shiloh Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 1496, Raeford, NC 28376
We especially express our love and gratitude to Mary Ann Smith, Kim Smith, Doris McGougan, Gladys Kershaw, Ruby Chambers and Penny Verbel for their loving and tender care of Memmy during her illness.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019