Ella Mae Haywood

Fayetteville, NC—Mrs. Ella Mae Haywood died November 13, 2020 with family at bedside. After working 36 + yrs. she retired from CFVMC Hospital Fayetteville, NC. She was a faithful member of St Luke AME Church, Fayetteville. Funeral services on November 30, 2020 at 2 pm at Sandhills Veterans Cemetery Spring Lake, NC.



