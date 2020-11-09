Ellease FreemanFayetteville—Ellease Freeman, 85, of 701 Amber Drive, Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, November 05, 2020 at her home.Funeral services will be conducted on Friday at 10:30 at Northwood Temple. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery, Fort Bragg.She is survived by her husband, Henry Freeman of the home. Sons, Merle Freeman and Bernard Freeman both of Raleigh and Marty Freeman of Winston-Salem. Daughters, Maranda Freeman of Concord and Selina Adams of Rolesville. A brother, James McKoy of Sanford, along with eleven grandchildren and a great grandchild.A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7pm.Arrangements by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.