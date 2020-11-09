1/
Ellease Freeman
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellease's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellease Freeman
Fayetteville—Ellease Freeman, 85, of 701 Amber Drive, Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, November 05, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday at 10:30 at Northwood Temple. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery, Fort Bragg.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Freeman of the home. Sons, Merle Freeman and Bernard Freeman both of Raleigh and Marty Freeman of Winston-Salem. Daughters, Maranda Freeman of Concord and Selina Adams of Rolesville. A brother, James McKoy of Sanford, along with eleven grandchildren and a great grandchild.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7pm.
Arrangements by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
910-488-6217
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy & prayers for all of the family.
Amy Seils
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved