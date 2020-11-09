Ellease McKoy FreemanFayetteville—Ellease McKoy Freeman, 85, of 701 Amber Drive, Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, November 05, 2020 at her home.Private funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Northwood Temple Church. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery, Fort Bragg.She is survived by her husband, Ret. Army SGM Henry Freeman of the home. Sons, Merle Freeman and Bernard Freeman, both of Raleigh and Marty Freeman of Winston-Salem. Daughters, Maranda Freeman of Concord and Selina Adams of Rolesville. and eleven (11) grandchildren and a great grandchild. She is also survived by a brother, James LeGrant McKoy of Sanford.A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-7pm.Arrangements by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.