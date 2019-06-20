|
Ellen "Grace" Melvin Parnell
Bladenboro—Ellen "Grace" Melvin Parnell, 79, of Bladenboro entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Parnell and one son, Terry Keith Parnell. Grace leaves behind one son, Wayne Parnell and wife Emily of Bladenboro; one granddaughter, Virginia Grace Parnell and extended family.
Grace was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her granddaughter, Virginia was the apple of her eye. Grace had a great sense of humor, loved to cut up and have a good time. She was an avid reader and huge fan of baseball. Grace also enjoyed coloring, fishing with her son Wayne and cooking.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd at Butters Baptist Church in Bladenboro with Rev. Charleston Guyton, Rev. Kevin Kinlaw and Rev. Anthony Rich officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Singletary Cemetery in Butters.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 20 to June 21, 2019