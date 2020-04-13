Home

Ellis Dwight Jackson

Ellis Dwight Jackson Obituary
Ellis Dwight Jackson
Fayetteville—Ellis Dwight Jackson, 88, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home.
Dwight was born in Sampson County on July 5, 1931, to the late Fonnie and Pheora Jackson. Also preceding him in death were his sisters, Odell Jordan, Emmalene Butler, Annie Ruth Jackson; brothers, Lutrell "Sam" Jackson, and Henry Jackson.
After graduating from Massey Hill High School in 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Blanton. He proudly served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955. After leaving the Navy, he was employed by Sears & Roebuck for 34 years. Upon his retirement from Sears, he and Doris, owned and operated, D and D's Treasure Chest for 10 years. He transported cars for Lafayette Ford for 11 years.
Dwight was a lifetime member of Massey Hill Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Trustee, and taught Sunday School for many years.
Dwight is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Doris; daughters, Pam Ferguson (Jim), Amy Cain (Keith), Kim Jackson; grandchildren, Zachary Armfield, Chelsea Carroll, Aaron Cain, Claire Cohen, Zoe Cohen; great granddaughter, Isabella Naomi Carroll; brother, Joe Jackson; and his extended family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family has chosen not to have a funeral at this time. They hope to have a memorial service at a later date when more are able to attend.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Massey Hill Baptist Church, 1027 Southern Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28306
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
