Ellis Empie Ehle
Fayetteville—Ellis Empie Ehle, 88, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence.
Ellis was born February 29, 1932 in New Hanover County, NC to the late Mary and Horace Ehle, Jr. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Ehle.
Ellis was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a Mason and Shriner.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Floyd Benfield, officiating.
Ellis is survived by his wife, Dawn Ehle; daughter, Wendy Lyn; sons, Ellis Ehle, Jr. and Gary Green and wife Cheryl; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Hospice, 225 Fairway Dr Suite A Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.