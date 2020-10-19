1/
Ellis Empie Ehle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellis Empie Ehle
Fayetteville—Ellis Empie Ehle, 88, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence.
Ellis was born February 29, 1932 in New Hanover County, NC to the late Mary and Horace Ehle, Jr. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Ehle.
Ellis was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a Mason and Shriner.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Floyd Benfield, officiating.
Ellis is survived by his wife, Dawn Ehle; daughter, Wendy Lyn; sons, Ellis Ehle, Jr. and Gary Green and wife Cheryl; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Hospice, 225 Fairway Dr Suite A Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved